Of One Accord Ministry is accepting applications for mission team home repairs for the spring and summer 2023.
Since 1996, the ministry has hosted church groups that want to travel to Appalachia to work on homes and do other projects in Upper East Tennessee.
Teams generally travel to Hawkins County on a Sunday, work on a project through Thursday and travel back home on the following Friday.
Ministry director Sheldon Livesay said there are six teams already coming to Rogersville in 2023, and his staff is in the process of identifying potential projects.
Program volunteer Walt Heape was a long time mission member who participated on many Hawkins County home repair projects over the years. He later moved to Hawkins County and is a vital member of the ministry’s home repair team.
Heape reminds interested home owners to think of their home needs in terms of projects. Imagine 4 to 8 men working at your home and fill out your home needs in terms of projects that a team can complete in the 4 day period.
Teams are looking to complete projects like porches, decks, wheelchair ramps, replacing a kitchen or bathroom floor. If resources become availabe, sometimes they tackle bigger projects.
Heape reminds potential repair clients that the mission teams pick their projects. Home are not chosen in order of applications, but rather several projects are shown to teams who then choose a project based on their skill levels and the number of men accompanying them while on mission.
If you are low income and interested in being considered for a repair project, contact Joann Chambers in the Of One Accord Office at 921-8044 to be sent an application.