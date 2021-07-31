Question: In this modern society, where just about all things have changed, does the Bible teach the Christian what kind of person they are to be as God’s servant spreading the word?
Answer: Yes, but it will take several lessons in order to properly answer the question. So, I’m going to call the lessons “Know the Truth” series and number them # 1, # 2, # 3 etc. By know I mean appreciate and or comprehend God’s instruction, the Bible, in as deep an understanding as possible, then using it wisely or in a beneficial manner while in this life. This will be Know the Truth series # 5.
In this series of lessons, I’ve been pressing faith and obedience to God’s word—the Bible. So, with this lesson let’s begin in 2 Timothy 2:15 where Paul clearly states that we are to “Study to show ourselves approved (tried and accepted) unto God…” or cultivate and improve our heart and mind! But the real question becomes; CAN WE TRUST THE BIBLE? Jesus simply but distinctly said it this way “Sanctify them through thy truth; thy word is truth” (John 17:17). But, do we really feel comfortable placing our confidence and dependence in what the Bible says? Let’s analyze:
In our “modern” society people are often heard saying; “The bible is old and outdated,” or “The Bible is not reliable,” or “There is no evidence that the Bible is reliable,” or “The Bible contradicts itself!” The important thing about all of this is; what do you think? Because Bible critics spend their time just looking for something to raise an issue over—they do not spend time studying their Bibles to show themselves approved unto God. The fact of the matter is; the more humans learn about this world we live in the greater the evidence is that THE BIBLE CAN BE TRUSTED!
The Bible is free and clear of any contradictions; the problem lies in man’s lack of hermeneutics (proper interpretation) and exegesis (explanation or justification).
Historical and scientific accuracy of the Bible was once widely doubted; but many times, with up to date discoveries, the Bible has been proven to be right all along. One of our best examples is the creation story found in Genesis 1:1-31. This Bible story is true to the law of nature and or order: 1. Light; 2. Firmament; 3. Land; 4. Vegetation; 5. Life. Thus, the five elements of the Biblical account and the five elements of the astronomical account are totally identical. Yes, the Bible was right all along!
For those reasons we should:
- Receive the Bible with meekness (James 1:21).
- Let it dwell in you richly (Colossians 3:16).
- Don’t nullify by traditions (Mark 7:13).
- Don’t corrupt (2 Corinthians 2:17).
- Don’t handle deceitfully (2 Corinthians 4:2).
- Don’t wrest (2 Peter 3:16).
- Don’t add to or subtract from (Revelation 22:17-18).
- Obey it (James 1:22).
If you have a Bible question or comment please call Marshall Stubblefield @ 423 272 2404.