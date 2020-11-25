Thirteen students from across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, including two from Rogersville, recently completed a Hospitality & Tourism Certificate offered in partnership with East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development and the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association. The certification is the first of its kind to ever be offered in the region, and has quickly grown over the last two years.
The students heard from more than 30 nationally known professionals within the industry, as well as city and county tourism departments and Main Street Programs. Classes were held at the Hands On! Discovery Center and Gray Fossil Site.
“Tourism is the second largest industry and a major employer in our area,” Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association Executive Director Alicia Phelps said. “An investment in the local workforce through continued education will further strengthen the hospitality and tourism industry, which plays such a large role as an economic driver in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. We’re elated to partner with ETSU by offering this program. We have a strong force of experts and internationally known entities in our area. As a regional tourism and marketing organization, the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association is able to pull from those partners as designated speakers for topics within the certification.”
Northeast Tennessee Hospitality & Tourism Certified graduates include:
Cassie Bristol of Jonesborough, Tenn.
Lora Gilwreath of Piney Flats, Tenn.
Jessica Gourley of Jonesborough, Tenn.
Patricia Holden of Bluff City, Tenn.
Bradley Hoover of Kingsport, Tenn.
Lindsey Jones of Kingsport, Tenn.
Catherine Reynolds of Jonesborough, Tenn.
Whitney Roberson of Rogersville, Tenn.
Cary Sauls of Saltville, Va.
Sally Shipley of Blountville, Tenn.
Angelique Welch of Kingsport, Tenn.
Alyssa Tipton of Limestone, Tenn.
Jaime-lyn-Schmidt of Rogersville, Tenn.
The Hospitality & Tourism Certificate will be offered again in August 2021 with enrollment beginning in the spring. The certificate is an educational program of study for those interested in expanding skills and knowledge for personal and/or professional development. This includes working tourism and hospitality professionals who wish to hone their skills in management, public relations, current technology, social trends or graduate students wanting to augment their programs of study with an invaluable skill set.
The certificate program prepares graduates for entry or advanced promotion into a wide range of management positions in culinary, food & beverage, lodging, attraction, and tourism related industries.
The program is intended for those who desire skills needed in the workforce at large. Students will learn regional and international facets of the hospitality and tourism industry with topics ranging from marketing, financial, safety, strategic, and employee management in the local billion-dollar tourism industry. The program is designed with a strong emphasis on applied skills. Students will have access to industry leaders, as well as experienced faculty and staff from East Tennessee State University.
For additional information, cost and enrollment, visit NortheastTennessee.org/HTC or call 423-439-8084.
Economic Impact of Tourism in Northeast Tennessee
Tourism is the second largest economic driver in Tennessee, with Northeast Tennessee generating more than $911 million in direct visitor spending, more than $194 million in payroll while employing nearly 7,000 people, and generating more than $27 million in local sales tax receipts annually.
About Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association
The Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association, chartered in 1977, is a non-profit tourism agency that serves and supports Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties, as well as portions of Southwest Virginia.
The organization was named Tennessee’s Destination Marketing Organization of the year in 2019, and also serves as one of nine statewide regional tourism organizations recognized by Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.