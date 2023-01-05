Hawkins County Superintendent of Schools, Matt Hixson receives a mini grant check for $64,000 from Utrust Administrator Dr. Dan Tollett.

Hawkins County Superintendent of Schools, Matt Hixson receives a mini grant check for $64,000 from Utrust Administrator Dr. Dan Tollett.

 contributed

Hawkins County School System has received a $64,000 mini grant from Utrust to fund requests from teachers and administrators in the system.

Trending Recipe Videos