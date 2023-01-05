“We deeply appreciate Utrust making this mini grant available to our schools,” said director of schools Matt Hixson. “We feel very fortunate that they have provided funds for some of the things our schools really need. We make the most of every dollar we can get but we still have needs that we don’t have funds for. Our goal is to provide the best possible educational experiences for our students.”
Utrust is an organization that assists school systems in Tennessee with unemployment issues and in recognizing, supporting and appreciating school employees. It sponsors the Utrust Appreciation Program, a student leadership program that seeks to help students recognize and express appreciation to people who make their lives better each day.
Hawkins County Schools received an award from Utrust in November for having the best appreciation program in East Tennessee.
Teresa Drinnon is the System Coordinator for the Utrust Appreciation Program in Hawkins County and she works closely with Debbi Pressnell, Grant Writer, to identify needs with which this grant can assist.
Hawkins County is one of 51 school systems in Tennessee that will collectively receive $1 million in teaching and learning grants this month from Utrust.
“We are pleased to fund these projects that we believe will make a big difference to students and staff in Hawkins County Schools,” said Utrust administrator Dr. Dan Tollett.