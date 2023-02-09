Cherokee bowlers Summer Parkhill and Jacob Henry were honored by the Board of Education on Feb. 2 for their accomplishments at the recent state Special Olympics Bowling competition in Columbia. Henry was state champion, and Parkhill placed third.
Jeff Bobo
Unable to attend the Feb. 2 BOE meeting were Nathaniel Littleton, left, who placed second in the Special Olympics Bowling state meet, and Neyland Marshall who placed third in his division.
Cherokee High School bowler Jacob Henry, who earned first place overall in the state Special Olympics Bowling Competition held recently in Columbia, was honored along with his teammates Feb. 2 by the Board of Education.
Henry topped a stellar performance by Cherokee bowlers who also brought home individual second and third place finishes, and a second place team finish in the statewide contest.
In order to compete at the state level the Cherokee team first had to win their way past the Area 32 regional Special Olympics Bowling event held Sept. 9 in Kingsport.
Principal David Kenner told the BOE that Cherokee was well represented at the Sept. 9 event.
Those four state finalists included Jacob Henry, Summer Parkhill, Nathaniel Littleton and Neyland Marshall.
“After an intense day of bowling (on Sept. 9) we had four athletes qualify to go to the state level Special Olympics Bowling match in Columbia, Tenn.,” Kenner said. “They made the journey to represent Cherokee High School at the state Special Olympics Bowling Competition. Athletes participated in individual and team events.”
Jacob Henry earned the state championship in individual bowling.
Nathaniel Littleton earned second place in his individual division.
Summer Parkhill earned third place in her individual division.
Neyland Marshal earned third place in his individual division.
As a team Henry, Littleton, Parkhill and Marshall earned second place overall.
Henry and Parkhill were able to attend the Feb. 2 BOE meeting where they were introduced by Kenner, showed off their medals and receive applause and congratulations from the school board and audience.