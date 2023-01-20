A Volunteer High School student was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly making a threat to bring a gun to school Friday on the social media platform "SnapChat".
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Review that students informed school administrators of the post, and those administrators then contacted law enforcement who arrested the boy.
Hixson said there was an increased police and administrator presence at school this morning as a precaution, but no other incidents were reported, and no other students are believed to be involved.
Hixson said he doesn't know what motivated the student to make the alleged threat. He said the student was't in trouble, but he has asked his staff to conduct an investigation to determine why this threat was made.
In the meantime it was going to be business as usual at Volunteer Friday. The student was being held at the Johnson City Juvenile Detention Center, and Hixson said he believes the student will appear in Juvenile Court Monday.
School administrators and law enforcement have emphasized that the number one weapon at their disposal to prevent school violence is the students, and their willingness to report any suspicious or potentially threatening behavior.
Hixson congratulated and thanked those students who came forward Thursday.
"I can't underscore enough that without them bringing this situation to our attention we wouldn't have known about the post on Snapchat," Hixson said. I think this says a lot about the relationship and the level of trust that exists between our administrators and our students."