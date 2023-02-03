The Sequoyah Council, Boy Scouts of America is partnering with local food banks and the residents of our region to fight hunger in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia during the annual Scouting for Food initiative.
Scouting for Food will take place February 3rd – 12th. Local Scout Units will have donation drop-off locations throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Feeding Southwest Virginia and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee report serving over 149,000 people with food insecurity right here in our region. This means these families were uncertain of having, or unable to acquire enough food to meet the needs of all their members. Every community in the country is home to families who face hunger, but rural communities are especially hard hit. Many families facing food insecurity do not qualify for federal nutrition programs and rely on local food banks and other programs for support.
People in our region depend on drives like this to stock local food shelves and ensure they are always able to provide families with the food they need.
The Scout Oath includes a promise to help other people at all times. Scouts in the Sequoyah Council live that promise every day, and we are proud to work with our neighbors to reduce hunger in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.