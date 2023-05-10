The Hawkins County Board of Education voted Thursday to appoint Knoxville attorney Chris McCarty as the board’s interim attorney.
McCarty replaces longtime Hawkins County Attorney and BOE attorney Jim Phillips who passed away last month after 36 years in that position.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Board Thursday that the BOE already has a standing agreement with McCarty, who works with Hawkins County Schools on human resources issues.
Although McCarty won’t be at every monthly BOE meeting, he will be on call if needed.
McCarty also provides summer training and will be in Rogersville providing training six times before the end of the summer for administrators, teachers and special education staff.
Chris McCarty is a member of the Knoxville law firm of Lewis Thomason, and practices in the areas of employment law, education law and civil litigation.
McCarty handles matters before state and federal courts throughout Tennessee, and is also a trained arbitrator, and presents on employment and education law topics. His articles on those topics have been seen in numerous publications, including HR Magazine, the Tennessee Bar Journal and the Knoxville Business Journal. McCarty is approved by the Tennessee School Board Association, as well as a member of the American Arbitration Association’s Panel of Employment Arbitrators.
“It’s important to me to recommend somebody to have to ask more protocol than procedural questions of,” Hixson told the BOE. “Mr. McCarty knows educational law. He’s one of the few attorneys that comes recommended from several surrounding systems. He’s on the Board of Education currently for Greeneville as well. He doesn’t attend every single meeting, but he has agreed to help us with anything that comes up through the agenda, and any process or procedural questions. It was important for us to secure somebody who had the knowledge of educational law.”
Hixson told the Review that McCarty’s appointment is interim pending the final decision of the County Commission on its new County Attorney.
“Many school systems and their counties have different attorneys,” Hixson said. “We’re not opposed to that. It just depends on who’s chosen by the commission. We’ll see who they select, and whether or not it’s in our best interest to maintain that shared position. If not I think we might bring it back to the board to go in a different direction.”