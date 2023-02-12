Clinch arial view

The BOE had originally considered putting the Clinch School CTE addition on the Middle School wing, which is highlighted in the upper right section of the school. The new plan is to add the CTE facility onto the high school wing, which would extend out about 30 feet to the right of the center section of the building.

Work on the new Career and Technical Education addition at Cinch School is expected to begin later this year, to begin providing welding, industrial maintenance and machine shop programs to Tennessee’s smallest K-12 school.

