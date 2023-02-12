Work on the new Career and Technical Education addition at Cinch School is expected to begin later this year, to begin providing welding, industrial maintenance and machine shop programs to Tennessee’s smallest K-12 school.
Last week the Hawkins County Board of Education agreed to pay the architect’s fees on the project, which will amount to 6 percent of the overall cost.
Hawkins County CTE supervisor Brandon Williams told the Review that the Clinch project was estimated at $1 million by the architect, although that’s based on a worst case scenario for utility hookup to the addition. William said they’re hoping to bring the project well below that estimate.
“What we’ve done to date is work with the architect to get him basic parameters of the project, including how much shop space we’re looking for, and what we plan to do inside the space so he can begin thinking about how to route electrical and other services that will be needed,” Williams said.
The building overall is expected to be about 3,000 square feet, with 2,500 of that being shop space.
The BOE had originally considered putting the CTE addition on the Middle School wing, which is highlighted in the upper right section of the school in the photo attached to this article.
Williams said the new plan is to add the CTE facility onto the high school wing, which would extend from the center section of the building.
“It would be an extension of the high school hallway, basically the width of the building, and out about 30 feet,”Williams said. “As far as programming, we’re going to pick up a welding program, industrial maintenance, and a machine tool program. In the shop itself these will be some welding booths, some machine tool equipment like mills and lathes, and some CNC (Computerized Numerical Control) equipment. Industrial maintenance covers a broad spectrum of things. There will be some industrial electricity trainers and some robotic training. It will be a general purpose shop.”
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Board of Education that the Clinch project is being reviewed by the state. Hixson noted that Clinch's current CTE program equipment is housed in a classroom and pushed outside for instruction in "less than ideal circumstances".
They hope to be able to advertise for bids toward the end of March or early April, and possibly break ground by August.
This would be the first of three CTE additions planned in the near future. Cherokee and Volunteer will also receive additions to their CTE wings. Cherokee is expected to receive a welding program, and Volunteer a machine tool program.
Last year the County Commission and BOE agreed to set aside $2 million each to help pay for a new centralized CTE facility at Phipps Bend to serve students at all three schools. When additional funds were awarded by the state to complete the project, the BOE and commission agreed to utilize those available funds to expand programs at each of the three schools.