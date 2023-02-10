Hawkins County Board of Education chairman Chris Christian, right, looks at the Surgoinsville Middle School Future City project. Among the SMS students to work on the Future City, titled “Shona”, were sisters (L-R) Cora Lainhart (6th grade), Carena Lainhart (8th grade), and Cara Lainhart (5th grade), who attended the Feb. 2 BOE meeting.
Hawkins County Board of Education chairman Chris Christian, right, looks at the Surgoinsville Middle School Future City project. Among the SMS students to work on the Future City, titled “Shona”, were sisters (L-R) Cora Lainhart (6th grade), Carena Lainhart (8th grade), and Cara Lainhart (5th grade), who attended the Feb. 2 BOE meeting.
Jeff Bobo
Surgoinsville Middle School’s Future City project was named “Shona”, which is Yiddish for beautiful. The theme for this year’s competition at the University of Tennessee was Climate Control.
If children are our future, then a group of Surgoinsville Middle School children are are getting a head start thinking about what that future will look like.
On Feb. 2 the Hawkins County Board of Education honored SMS students who participated in the “Future City” project, as part of a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) competition.
The team took home top honors for Best Essay at the Future City competition at the University of Tennessee.
Among the students who participated in the Future City project were sisters Carena Lainhart (8th grade), Cora Lainhart (6th grade), Cara Lainhart (5th grade), who attended the Feb. 2 BOE meeting, as well as Grace Parton (6th grade), Addie Williams (6th grade), Zane Knox-Barrett (7th grade), Dallas Stafford (5th grade), Skylar Hagen (5th grade), and Nicholas Holtsclaw (5th Grade).
The team start working their Future City project in October which involved building a model city. This year’s Future City theme was Climate Control.
“They had to figure out and solve problems due to Climate Control,” said SMS assistant principal Kevin Hilton. “With the help of Ms. (STEM academic coach Brittney) Rhoton, this is all recyclable material. They decided to create a city that would exist 100 years from now.”
Hilton added, “They called it ‘Shona City’. They researched that word which is Yiddish for beautiful. They said, ‘Mr. Hilton we’re going to make a beautiful city,’ and guess what. They did. With hard work and determination these boys and girls worked tirelessly.”
On Jan. 21 the team left SMS at 6:45 a.m. to attend a competition at the University of Tennessee Zeanah Engineering Complex.
“I learned that solar panels and solar energy can help the environment, and greenery, and plants, to help the environment and healthy breathing,” said Carena Lainhart, who Hilton identified as the sisters’ spokesperson. “I loved building the city and doing all the projects.”