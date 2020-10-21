The creaking door. The wolf’s howl. An unfamiliar, ominous voice in the night. Sometimes sounds scare us most.
Fall is here. A full moon rises on Halloween. And the Northeast State Department of Theatre creates and fascinates with an audio drama adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic novel Dracula. Wow, this took a lot of timing.
Produced by the Northeast State Theatre Department and the Mass Communications Department, the audio drama version of Dracula hearkens back to the days when radio mysteries came crackling through the speaker to listeners. Stoker’s novel is adapted by Catherine Bush. The Northeast State Theatre cast and crew bring to life one of literature’s most famously frightening characters.
The Transylvania count flees his home country for London. There awaits a teeming population of victims for his bloodlust. Only Abraham Van Helsing, the world-famous metaphysician, has a hope of stopping the Prince of the Undead. Can Van Helsing save the day? Or will his heroic efforts merely render him the next victim to Dracula’s deadly bite?
The opening night broadcast is Oct. 28 continuing through the Halloween weekend from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1. Audiences can listen FREE – no tickets are needed – at the Theatre webpage: www.NortheastState.edu/theatre. Listen to director of Northeast State Theatre, Prof. Elizabeth M. Sloan, talk about the production at Northeast State’s official podcast The Sound Bearier.
Gather around the blue glow of your device, turn out the lights, and turn up the volume for an audio drama production as only the creative people Northeast State Theatre can deliver it.
For questions about this production or the Theatre Department, email emsloan@northeaststate.edu.