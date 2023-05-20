Greg VonCannon and Rusty Wallace Toyota has endowed a scholarship at Walters State Community to assist students attending the Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy or studying criminal justice. (L-R) Chad Bryant, dean of public safety; Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walter State; VonCannon and Chris Cates, assistant vice president for college advancement.
A new scholarship endowment with the Walters State Foundation will support students pursuing careers in law enforcement and criminal justice.
The Rusty Wallace Toyota Scholarship Fund was established under the direction of Greg VonCannon, dealer and general manager.
“Walters State is grateful for this financial gift from Greg and the Rusty Wallace Toyota Fund,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State. “We are also thankful for his willingness to serve as a trustee of Walters State Foundation.”
This scholarship will aid students enrolled in the college’s Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy or seeking a degree in law enforcement or criminal justice.
“We are fortunate in this area to have dedicated law enforcement officers,” VonCannon said. “They put their lives on the line to protect us and we want to support them. We want to encourage young people to consider law enforcement as a career.”
VonCannon said he learned about Walters State from one of its earliest supporters, the late Lon Price.
“I came to Morristown in 1980 and had the pleasure of meeting Lon Price. He told me about the importance of the college to the community. In recent years, Eleanor Yoakum has encouraged me to learn more about the Foundation.” Yoakum is a Claiborne County business leader and a past president of the Walters State Foundation.
VonCannon said the college plays an important role in the economy of its 10-county service area.
“The college has provided this area with a higher quality workforce. The programs offered, like law enforcement, meet the needs of our community,” VonCannon said.
The Rusty Wallace Toyota Fund is open for contributions. For more information on contributing, contact Chris Cates, assistance vice president for college advancement, at 423-585-2618 or Chris.Cates@ws.edu.