RustyWallaceToyotaSupportsWaltersStateFoundation

Greg VonCannon and Rusty Wallace Toyota has endowed a scholarship at Walters State Community to assist students attending the Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy or studying criminal justice. (L-R) Chad Bryant, dean of public safety; Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walter State; VonCannon and Chris Cates, assistant vice president for college advancement.

 contributed

A new scholarship endowment with the Walters State Foundation will support students pursuing careers in law enforcement and criminal justice.

