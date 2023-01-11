Although recent water line breaks caused a lot of damage at some county schools, Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the county commission’s Education Committee last week there’s a silver lining in this dark cloud.
A dollar figure hasn’t yet been figured for the damage caused by water line breaks and flooding on Dec. 24-25, but it will be covered by insurance.
One good thing that came out of this disaster, Hixson noted, is that several of the damaged pipes and other damaged areas were already part of the Board of Education’s list of pending capital outlay projects.
“Our insurance adjuster has been out and didn’t bat an eye when we were showing him what needed to be replaced,” Hixson told commissioners at a Jan. 5 meeting. “The silver lining is some of these things that were damaged and need to be replaced were on our replacement list anyways, so insurance can help us out with that, and take some of those things off the list. I hate to say that, but that’s just reality.”
Hixson added, “When you don’t have enough money to replace the things that need to be replaced, they go on a list, and you hope to cross several of those off each year. We are able, with this, to maybe reduce that list a bit.”
Damage Rundown
Volunteer High School: One section of the school doesn’t maintain enough pressure on the city water system to feed the fire sprinklers. That section is fed by a water tank on the hill behind the school with a pump that keeps 140 psi on those lines. A backup fire pump kicks in when it senses the pressure drop. When the pipes burst in the Little Theater it sensed a reduction of pressure and the fire pump kicked in.
That triggered an alarm and first responders were called the school along with assistant maintenance director Rodney Roberson who got the water shut off, but not before flooding left two inches of standing water on the theater floor at the bottom of the stage.
Carpeting, the curtain, and sections of the wooden stage will have to be replaced, as well as a lot of equipment that was ruined by water.
Sprinkler pipes also burst in the Volunteer common area, but damage there was minimal aside from a lot of standing water.
Cherokee High School: Cherokee suffered water line breaks in the same area as Volunteer, but they got to it early enough to prevent the level of damage that happened at Volunteer. Cherokee also suffered water line breaks in the greenhouse.
Bulls Gap School: A large leak occurred requiring major cleanup. The library carpet will have to be replaced along with drywall in the library and surrounding areas.
Joseph Rogers Primary: A leak in one of the storerooms flooded the office, but it was addressed fairly quickly.
Mount Carmel Elementary: They lost heat controls and had to manually set those, but they got to it before any of the waterlines broke.
Church Hill Middle: Lost a cooling tower that burst inside the school, and started to leak. They were able to cap it, close the water off, and then close the loop to the cooling system which will be repaired by the time it is needed. Although there were no leaks in classrooms, a lot of cleanup was required in the boiler room.
“All in all it could have been a lot worse, and the crew worked a countless number of hours responding and getting it cleaned up,” Hixson said.
Lessons learned
Rolling blackouts ordered by the Tennessee Valley Authority across its seven state service region during the Dec. 24-25 cold snap were blamed for the frozen pipes that burst and caused the flooding.
Roberson was able to locate contractors to assist with the cleanup to ensure the schools were ready when classes were scheduled to resume Jan. 3.
The blackouts lasted for about an hour, and although that contributed to the frozen pipes, the real problem occurred when the power came back on. At some schools the thermostats didn’t kick the heat back on when power was restored.
Most schools have a centralized thermostat system, and when the power goes off that system resets. When it loses power multiple times, however, Hixson said it “wreaks havoc” on the programmed cycle.
Hixson added, “I talked with Holston Electric, and (general manager James) Sandlin, and he had agreed to put myself, (maintenance director) Shannon (Glass), and Rodney on a call list, should they get into a situation they were in with TVA in the future. That way we know in advance that it’s a possibility we’re going to lose power and we can account for that. That way we know if it’s in this area of the county, these schools will be affected. We need to get in there and check those thermostats.”