Tre Hargett at Clinch

Front Row, Secretary of State Tre Hargett and Clinch School Counselor Dianna O’Neal pose with the Clinch School senior class during Thursday’s ceremony.

 contributed

Clinch School, for the second year, received the Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award by registering 100% of the eligible students who are 18 or older to vote.

