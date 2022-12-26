TAGDeadlineApproaching

TAGDeadlineApproaching

Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator of youth programs for Walters State’s Division of Workforce Training, shows Orry Lawson the underwater robot used in underwater robotics classes in the upcoming Talented and Gifted session. Over 35 courses are offered for students in grades five through eight.

 contributed

Walters State’s Talented and Gifted Program is open for enrollment for the 2023 session. This enrichment program is for students in grades five through eight and meets four consecutive Saturdays beginning Jan. 14.

Trending Recipe Videos