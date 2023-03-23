Kayla Harrell of Rogersville, second from left, received the Outstanding Student Award during graduation ceremonies for Class 127 of the Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy. From left are Travis Stansell, director of the Academy; Harrell; Adam Stanley, instructor at the Academy; and Myles Cook, training coordinator for the Academy.
Five Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and one Rogersville student were among 41 cadets who graduated from the Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy on March 16.
This marks the 127th class to graduate from the Academy.
Based at the college’s Niswonger Campus in Greeneville, the academy is an intensive nine-week program providing over 500 hours of training.
Upon completion, students are awarded the technical certificate in Basic Law Enforcement Officer Education and are eligible to apply for certification by the Police Officers Standards and Training Commission as a certified peace officer in the state of Tennessee after being employed by a law enforcement agency.
The program is part of the Regional Law Enforcement Training Center, established at Walters State by the POST Commission and is part of the college’s Public Safety Center of Emphasis, a designation recognizing its outstanding record in career preparation.
Hawkins County’s graduates include:
Michael Davis III, Rogersville, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.
Alexis Laney, Rogersville, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.
James Minks, Eidson, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.
Raymond McDonald Jr., Fall Branch, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon Beach, Kingsport, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.
Kayla Harrell, Rogersville, Student.
These awards were given out during graduation ceremonies: