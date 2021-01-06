Skyler Dykes of Mt. Carmel has been named to the Deans List at Bethel University for Fall Semester.
President Dr. Walter Butler announced Bethel University's College of Arts & Sciences and College of Health Sciences Fall Semester 2020 Honor Roll and Dean's List student achievements.
"Congratulations to all of you and thank you for making us proud! This fall semester you conquered the challenges and persevered. I have no doubt that you will continue to impress us with your achievements in the years to come," Butler said.
To qualify for the Honor Roll, undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours of academic work with an average GPA of 3.7 or above and no grade lower than a "C."
To qualify for Bethel's Dean's List, undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours of academic work with an average GPA of 3.5 - 3.69 and no grade lower than a "C."
Bethel University is a private, not-for-profit university affiliated with the Cumberland Presbyterian Church located in McKenzie, Tenn., offering both on-campus and online courses.