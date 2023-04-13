CHS NJROTC

On April 10, the Cherokee High School NJROTC was named a ‘Distinguished Unit with Academic Honors’ for the 17th consecutive year.

ROGERSVILLE – On April 10th NJROTC Area Nine Manager, Commander Merv Dial, announced that Cherokee High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) has been named a “Distinguished Unit with Academic Honors” for the 17th consecutive year.

