CHURCH HILL – Volunteer freshman Scarlet Barton was chosen as one of 10 recipients for a $100 grant and finalist by Middle Tennessee State Uuniversity.
Scarlet, a freshmen in Mr. Jeremy Bailey’s agri-science class at Volunteer High School, planned, designed, and executed the assembly of a hydroponics system out of common household items.
Hydroponics is gardening without soil. Plants expend a great deal of energy growing root systems so they can search the soil for the water and nutrients they need to survive.
By providing constant and readily available nutrition, hydroponics allows plants to grow up to 50 percent faster than they do in soil.
“Scarlet is currently growing chick plants in the system with great success,” Bailey said.
“We are proud of her accomplishments and reward,” Bailey said. “Keep up the great work!”