Diploma Program Focuses on College-Level Research, Collaboration, and Presentation Skills Crucial for College and Career Success
Church Hill, TN— Volunteer High School is one of approximately 2,000 schools worldwide to implement the AP Capstone™ Diploma program―an innovative program that allows students to develop the skills that matter most for college success, such as research, collaboration, and communication. The program consists of two yearlong courses taken in sequence: AP® Seminar and AP Research.
Students who score a 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research and on four additional AP Exams of their choosing earn the AP Capstone Diploma™. This signifies outstanding academic achievement and attainment of college-level academic and research skills. Students who score a 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research (and not on four additional AP Exams) earn the AP Seminar and Research Certificate™.
Volunteer High School will start offering AP Seminar in the fall of 2021.
Dr. Greg Sturgill, principal of Volunteer High School, stated, “We are constantly looking for ways to give our students additional early post-secondary opportunities (EPSO). This innovative program gets a broader, more diverse student population ready for college and beyond. The program lends itself to multiple curriculum choices within the courses, so the students in the classes can access more challenging coursework to sharpen their reading and writing skills. We want our students to be fully prepared for the next level.”
In AP Seminar, typically taken in 10th or 11th grade, students choose and evaluate complex topics through multiple lenses; identify credibility and bias in sources; and develop arguments in support of a recommendation. AP Seminar is a project-based learning course. Each student’s AP Seminar score is based on a set of assessments including research reports, written arguments, timed essays and group and individual presentations completed throughout the academic year.
In the subsequent AP Research course, students design, execute, present, and defend a yearlong research-based investigation on a topic of individual interest. They build on skills developed in AP Seminar by learning how to understand research methodology; employ ethical research practices; and collect, analyze, and synthesize information to contribute to academic research. Like AP Seminar, AP Research is a project-based course. Each student’s AP Research score is based on their academic paper, presentation, and oral defense.
“We’re proud to offer AP Capstone, which enables students and teachers to focus on topics of their choice in great depth,” said Trevor Packer, senior vice president for AP and instruction at College Board. He adds, “This provides terrific opportunities for students to develop the ability to write and present their work effectively, individually, and in groups—the very skills college professors want their students to possess.”
In partnership with the higher education community, College Board developed AP Capstone so students can practice and master skills that serve them well in college and career.
“We’re excited more schools are offering the AP Capstone Diploma program,” said Kedra Ishop, vice president for enrollment management at the University of Southern California. “We believe the research, collaboration, and presentation skills taught in the two courses will be valuable to students throughout their academic and professional careers.”
About Volunteer High School
Volunteer High School is in Church Hill, TN, and it is one of the two 9-12 schools of Hawkins County Schools. The construction began in 1978. The school officially opened during the 1980-81 school year and combined the students from two schools: Surgoinsville High School and Church Hill High School.
About College Board
College Board is a mission-driven not-for-profit organization that connects students to college success and opportunity. Founded in 1900, College Board was created to expand access to higher education. Today, the membership association is made up of over 6,000 of the world’s leading educational institutions and is dedicated to promoting excellence and equity in education. Each year, College Board helps more than seven million students prepare for a successful transition to college through programs and services in college readiness and college success—including the SAT® and the Advanced Placement® Program. The organization also serves the education community through research and advocacy on behalf of students, educators, and schools. For further information, visit collegeboard.org.
AP Equity and Access Policy
College Board strongly encourages educators to make equitable access a guiding principle for their AP programs by giving all willing and academically prepared students the opportunity to participate in AP. We encourage the elimination of barriers that restrict access to AP for students from ethnic, racial, and socioeconomic groups that have been traditionally underrepresented. Schools should make every effort to ensure their AP classes reflect the diversity of their student population. College Board also believes that all students should have access to academically challenging coursework before they enroll in AP classes, which can prepare them for AP success. It is only through a commitment to equitable preparation and access that true equity and excellence can be achieved.