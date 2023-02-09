The Tennessee Department of Education and Tennessee Education Research Alliance (TERA) recently released key findings and responses from the 2022 Tennessee Educator Survey.
The survey features responses from more than 39,000 educators, totaling over half of the state’s educator population.
The TDOE stated that the responses from the 2022 survey are vital to informing the state’s work on improving educator experiences in Tennessee.
As a result of this input, the department is excited to examine new ways to attract and retain educators in the state.
This survey collects data to understand educator experiences to provide direct feedback that will inform decision-making on all key issues facing our schools and classrooms.
In addition to questions exploring the instructional challenges due to COVID-related disruptions as in last year, this year’s survey included additional questions for educators to provide their perception related to tutoring and career and technical education (CTE).
State, district, and school level data is now available on the survey results website. The Tennessee Educator Survey: 2022 Overview can be found at the following link:
“The Tennessee Educator Survey is a valuable tool used to hear educators’ perspectives and better inform decision-making across K-12 education,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Teacher participation in the survey is highly encouraged to ensure the department is hearing directly from the educators across the state to make insightful decisions that are beneficial to Tennessee’s students.”
Findings show that 51% of teachers and 51% of administrators in Tennessee participated in the survey this year. The 2022 overview provides detailed analysis of key results for modules related to the three areas of the department’s Best for All strategic plan- Academics, Student Readiness, and Educator. The overview also includes the department’s proactive responses to provide resources and supports to districts, schools, educators, and students.
Key findings from the 2022 survey
· Overall, teachers’ responses indicate support for key academic initiatives the state has launched to recover learning and accelerate student achievement.
· Eight out of ten teachers believed that the tutoring their students had received is associated with improved academic performance in their classroom.
· Of teachers who indicated that they teach CTE, nine out of ten reported that students are interested in their programs of study as well as that their programs of study include course offering that reflect local labor market needs.
· Nine out of ten high school teachers and eight out of ten middle school teachers indicated they explicitly connect course content to college and career opportunities for their students, as well as being familiar with students’ postsecondary and career goals.
· Teachers continue to need more support to help meet the non-academic needs of students and families, with more than one in five teachers reporting not having access to training or resources to support students with mental health challenges or students experiencing trauma.
· Teachers highlight key opportunities to boost satisfaction and retention.
· Eight out of ten teachers reported being generally satisfied with being a teacher in their school. Seven out of ten teachers also reported planning to continue teaching in their current school next year.
· Teachers indicated assessments are effective teaching tools that help monitor and predict student achievement.
‘Guidance on a variety of issues’
“Educators are at the center of our work, and their insights are crucial for helping Knox County Schools achieve its goals,” said Dr. Jon Rysewyk, Director of Schools, Knox County Schools. “The Tennessee Educator Survey has given us important guidance on a variety of issues, and we are grateful for the data and feedback it provides.”
Each year, schools with high survey participation rates are selected via a lottery to receive grants of up to $5,500 for staff appreciation. Grants for high participation in the 2022 survey will be awarded soon.
The Tennessee Educator Survey is a voluntary and confidential survey, open to all teachers, administrators, and other certified staff across the state. The 2022 survey included questions specific to educator experiences as a result of changes in instructional mode due to the pandemic.
Survey questions, statewide results, the overview brief and more can be found at the following link: