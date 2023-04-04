Evan Glass

Volunteer High School senior Evan Glass was honored last week by the Hawkins County Commission for his fifth-place finish in the state tournament, as well as his other athletic and academic accomplishments.

 Jeff Bobo

Volunteer High School senior Evan Glass was recognized by the Hawkins County Commission last week for both his academic and athletic accomplishments, including a fifth-place finish in the state wrestling tournament.

Rogersville, TN

March 27, 2023

Trending Recipe Videos