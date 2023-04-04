Volunteer High School senior Evan Glass was honored last week by the Hawkins County Commission for his fifth-place finish in the state tournament, as well as his other athletic and academic accomplishments.
A proclamation honoring Glass was read by Commissioner John Gibson, followed by a standing ovation.
The proclamation states, “While wrestling for the Falcons Evan has had many accomplishments. He was the first four-time state qualifier, 2023 Regional 113-pound champion, 2023 Sectional 113-pound champion, competed in four tournaments this year in two weight classes at 120 and 113 pounds, medaling in all four. He has a 2023 record of 40-9, a high school record of 111-39, and career record of 163-54. Evan was only the third wrestler to reach 100 wins while at Volunteer High School. He is one of only five regional champion, and the first sectional champion. Evan finished his 2023 season placing 5th as a state medalist, making him the first male wrestling podium finisher, and All State wrestler in Volunteer history.”
The proclamation further notes that Glass was also named All Conference and All Region in Cross Country the past two seasons, allowing him to compete at the state level in Cross Country as well.
He is also a member of the 30-plus club at Volunteer after earning a 36 on his ACT. He also has a 4.0 GPA and is among the top-10 academically in his graduating class. He plans to attend Tennessee Tech and study mechanical engineering.