Milligan University’s theatre program will present its first virtual fall production, “Reconnecting…,” on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. on Milligan’s Facebook and YouTube channels. The production will be a highlight of Milligan’s virtual Homecoming weekend, Oct. 23-25.
“Reconnecting…” is an inventive, original production written and performed by Milligan students. The play features a collection of heartfelt monologues inspired by students’ personal experiences during COVID-19.
“Our production explores how the lives of Milligan students have been forever changed by COVID-19, as well as images of a day in the life of a Milligan student during a global pandemic,” said Richard Major, professor of theatre and director of the play. “Our students’ monologues will make the audience not only think about the current state of affairs but how students always seem to find resilient ways to make the best of times, especially through a newfound sense of humor.”
The production features a nine-person cast: sophomore Hannah Alford, of Abingdon, Virginia; junior Kathryn Baylor, Columbus, Indiana; senior Abigail Haagen, Etowah, North Carolina; senior Samuel Kelly, Johnson City, Tennessee; freshman Caleb Lehman, Jonesborough, Tennessee; sophomore Joseph Reese, Nashville, Tennessee; junior Mareena Rodriguez, Dandridge, Tennessee; freshman Christy van Greunen, Terry Hall, Maryland; and freshman William Wagner, Rural Retreat, Virginia.
Artistic collaborators include junior Chase McGlamery, of Mountain City, Tennessee; Tess Evans-Shell, theatre technical director and artistic designer; Nicholas Blosser, assistant professor of art; Kenny Suit, professor of cinema; Tori Giblin-Jones; Lindsey Jones; Laura Mixon Mehl; and Amy Shumaker.
McGlamery, who serves as taping and editing collaborator, reflected on his different role with this production.
“While ‘Reconnecting…’ has been anything but a typical theatre production, I am still excited to be a part of the team,” McGlamery said. “This is my fifth production with Milligan’s theatre department, and I am focused on filming and post editing. This has been a unique experience and I’m excited to see the final product.”
This production is a participating entry in the 52nd Annual Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival Region 4.
For more information on Milligan’s Homecoming weekend, visit milligan.edu/homecoming.