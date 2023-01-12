Third Grade Honor Roll
Kingston Naylor, Ella Sturgill, Michael Nunley, Mason Niles, Charlee McCready, Isaiah Matlock, Camden Greer, Kiah Barron, James Stanley, Malloy Roberts, Reagan Light, Victor Leal, and Olicia Cassel.
Third Grade Straight A’s
Abram Kilgore, Eva Wilkins, McKinley Ward, Violet Ritz, Lathan Pishner, Chesney King, Marcus Helms, Lyric Harper, Samantah Cappetto, Aden Bradshaw, Parker Vaughn, Averee Thompson, Peyton Sheppard, Charlotte Polk, Adam McDavid, Jade Gagne, Kimberly Bruner, Evelyn Brock, and Sophia Graham.
Fourth Grade Honor Roll
Lilian Jones, Hunter Fancois, Millie Blevins, Isabelle Morey, Adam Morris, Rex Neeley, Harper Shaffer, Brooklyn Tupper, Ayden Bullock, Mason Dukes, Madilynn Yount, Adlee Seals, Brandon Reedy, and Kasin Nichols.
Fourth Grade Straight A’s
Natalie Jennings, Lelia Barnett, Kayson Kinder, Owen Roberts, Waylon Skeens, Emily Witt, and Tyler Ferdon.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.