Among the Long Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recent DAR Good Citizens essay winners were Eliza Smith from Volunteer High School, second from left; and Mallory Cope from Cherokee High School, second from right. Not pictured Karli Lawson from Clinch School.
Eliza Smith, left, won at the chapter level and her essay was forwarded to the district level which she also won. Her essay was one of five sent for judging at the state level.
Karli Lawson from Clinch School was among eight Good Citizen essay award recipients from the Long Island Chapter of the DAR.
The Long Island Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently held its annual Student Awards Luncheon to recognize eight DAR Good Citizens, including three from Hawkins County.
The purpose of the Good Citizen program is to honor one outstanding senior from each high school who demonstrates the qualities of a Good Citizen, defined by NSDAR as Dependability, Service, Leadership and Patriotism.
Each of the students chosen received a DAR Good Citizen pin, certificate, recognition card and a monetary gift. The eight students are:
Mallory Cope from Cherokee High School; Erika Cox from West Ridge High School; Jocelyn Kain from Tri-Cities Christian Academy; Carson Latham from Sullivan East High School; Karli Lawson from Clinch School; Jackson Osterhus from Dobyns-Bennett High School; Layne Richardson from Tennessee High School and Eliza Smith from Volunteer High School.
Those selected had the option to enter the Good Citizen scholarship essay contest. The focus question for this year was “How will the essential actions of a good citizen meet the challenges that America faces in this decade?”
Eliza Smith won at the chapter level and her essay was forwarded to the district level which she also won. Her essay was one of five sent for judging at the state level. Those results have not yet been announced.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War.
Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad. DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and world. DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Over one million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890.