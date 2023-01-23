It might not have been Junie B. Jones, but for Joseph Rogers Primary first graders the arrival of Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger last Thursday morning was the next best thing.
Harshbarger stopped by JRP Thursday to drop off a big stack of children’s books from the Library of Congress to be put on the shelves of the Hawkins County School System’s “Words on Wheels” mobile library.
Upon her arrival Harshbarger was given a tour of the converted school bus by county schools academic services supervisor Lori Allen and coordinated health supervisor Erika Phillips.
Harshbarger praised layout and design of the Words on Wheels.
“I would have done this exactly the same way,” Harshbarger said. “Whoever set this up, this is fantastic.”
She added, “I love that bus. The Partridge Family has nothing on them.”
Harshbarger said she brought a variety of books from the Library of Congress ranging in appeal from small children up through middle school age.
“They have a surplus book program, and when we found out we could get as many books as the district wanted, we signed up for the program,” she told the Review. “Believe me, it has been shipment after shipment after shipment, and there’s a selection of books they can choose from. Somebody wanted cookbooks for middle schoolers, and I’m all about that. I went over and picked them up. It’s a smorgasborg of all kinds of things.”
Harshbarger added, “We go through those books personally, my staff does, to make sure there’s nothing in those books that is harmful. Sometimes it can be labeled one thing and it be something inappropriate for those children at a specific age.”
‘A great time in Rogersville’
Following her tour of the Words on Wheels bus Harshbarger read a book to Mrs. Hurd’s first grade class. Students asked if Harshbarger was Junie B. Jones from the popular children’s book series.
“I could dress up,” Harshbarger told them.
Harshbarger read the Valentine’s Day book “How to catch a Loveosaurus” by Alice Walstead.
“I had a great time in Rogersville, meeting the students and faculty at Joseph Rogers Primary School,” Harshbarger said afterwards. “I felt grateful to be asked to read one of the donated books brought all the way from Washington and to share a bit about how my work in D.C. helps East Tennesseans, even those in first grade.”
The JRP visit was one of several stops Harshbarger made Thursday as she toured Hawkins County.
Among her other stops was the Mount Carmel Public Library to help fill shelves with more donated books from the U.S. Library of Congress Surplus Books Program.
“I received such a warm welcome from the Mount Carmel Public Library Board of Trustees Members, Librarians Amy Cross and Myrna Livesay, Alderman John Gibson, and City Manager Emily Wood,” Harshbarger said. “I appreciated being in the company of so many passionate members of the community, dedicated to spreading a love for literary works in East Tennessee.”
Library of Congress Surplus Books Program
Harshbarger has delivered nearly 1,000 books throughout East Tennessee, fulfilling requests from libraries, schools, non-profits, and qualifying early childhood and senior centers.
Eligibility requirements include one of the following:
· Fulltime, tax supported or non-profit educational institution: school, school system, library, childcare or early learning center, college, university, or museum as a few examples.
· Agency of local, state, or federal government.
For more information or to sign up your organization for th eLibrary of Congress Books Program visit: https://harshbarger.house.gov/book-surplus