Holowatyj_VUMCHeadshot_2022

Dr. Andreana Holowatyj is an assistant professor of Medicine and Cancer Biology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center

One of every 10 patients with appendiceal cancer carries a germline genetic variant associated with cancer predisposition, according to a study in JAMA Oncology that is the first to show inherited risk factors for this rare cancer.

Trending Recipe Videos