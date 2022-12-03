East Tennessee State University accounting students have a long history of success in the classroom and the workplace. A new analysis confirms it.
The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy ranks ETSU No. 2 in the state and second only to Vanderbilt University for CPA first-time exam takers’ pass rate. The CPA, short for certified public accountant, exam confirms an accountant’s skills in many areas, including taxation and auditing.
“We are excited with the success of the recent CPA exam results. We have nine full-time faculty members and three adjuncts who are knowledgeable in accounting theory and practice,” said Dr. Joel Faidley, chair of Accountancy and professor of practice at ETSU. “Our students are impressive in the classroom, and coupled with their job performance, this motivates employers to seek our students for internships and permanent positions.”
In the analysis of first-time CPA test-takers, 75% of ETSU graduate students passed the exam on the first try. That is higher than all other colleges in Tennessee, public and private, with the exception of Vanderbilt. Tennessee Tech University has a rate of 58.8%, the University of Tennessee-Knoxville sits at 58.3%, Middle Tennessee State University is at 55.8% and the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga finished at 55.6%.
“The Master of Accountancy graduate program at ETSU prepares students well for the CPA profession as well as other certifications, such as the CMA (certified management accountant) and EA (enrolled agent). Professors in the program care about the students and work hard to help students become professionals and succeed in their career goals,” said Dr. Michelle Freeman, associate professor of Accountancy and Master of Accountancy program coordinator. “Our CPA exam pass rates and high job-placement rate are indicative of the program’s success in curricula, teaching and career service opportunities.”
ETSU’s College of Business and Technology is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). The accounting program has a separate accreditation with AACSB, and fewer than 1% of accounting programs worldwide enjoy this elite measure of quality.