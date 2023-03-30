Hawkins County maintenance director Shannon Glass stand high above the Mount Carmel Elementary gym where he dropped eggs which would hopefully survive the landing thanks to special anti-breaking preventative measures created by students on March 24th "STEAM Day".
Who can create a device to keep an uncooked egg from breaking after being dropped from a roof? Several students at Mount Carmel Elementary proved last week they could create, design, and think constructively to succeed with this challenge.
Students, Pre-K — 4th grade, at MCES had the opportunity to participate in several different STEAM Day activities last Friday, March 24. Stations were set up throughout the school for students to participate in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math activities. They even participated in some music/sound and got to design their very own harmonica.
Their biggest challenge was to design and build a structure to protect their egg. Students were encouraged to come up with an engineering design from materials provided for each grade level.
Parents were invited to attend school with their child and assist in their designing. Balloons, straws, newspapers, rubber-bands, pipe stems, and plastic bags are a few of the items provided to each grade level. It was amazing to see all of the creative designs and listen to their conversations during the building process.
The academic vocabulary was a highlight of the day. To hear the questions, problems, and solutions from students to other students were a bonus for each teacher! Excitement built throughout the day for the egg drop challenge.
Due to rain, the egg drop had to be help in the gym. Shannon Glass, maintenance supervisor for HCS, saved the day bringing in a lift to drop the structures from the ceiling in the gymnasium.
Much appreciation to Shannon for his assistance in helping our egg drop be a success. As you can see from the faces, the students were amazed and so excited to watch their egg and structure drop from the ceiling to the floor. Many structures and eggs survived, while some broke. Again, conversations were going on about how and why their structure was successful or what could have been done differently to protect their egg.
What’s a day without math? Students were given grade level math manipulatives to take home and practice several different math skills. Math games and skills were demonstrated in a parent and student morning meeting. Counters, dice, part — part = whole place cards, and a deck of cards are a few examples of manipulatives they were given.
STEAM Day was a success for students, faculty, and Wildcat families. Learning can extend outside of a book, a worksheet, and even outside of the walls of a classroom! Working together and collaborating with each other opens a world of wonder. Especially on an exciting STEAM Day.