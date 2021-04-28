CHURCH HILL – Volunteer’s special education program reached a milestone Thursday when students Nicole Byerley and Clint Barrett became the first two from Hawkins County to sign to join the East Tennessee State University Access program.
“My job is to help students get into employment opportunities or college following high school,” said Ashley Linkous, Transition Case Manager for Hawkins County Schools.
“Clint Barrett and Nicole Byerley will be attending the ETSU Access program this fall. The ETSU Access program is a program for students with intellectual disabilities. It gives them the opportunity to attend college on campus, attend classes to prepare them for employment in the future, as well as be able to be a part of student life on campus,” Linkous said.
“These are the first students from Hawkins County to ever be a part of this program. So, we’re so proud of Nicole and Clint for getting into the program,” she said.
Christie Thacker, the longtime heart and soul of the special education program at Volunteer, was proud to see the two students reach this goal.
“I’ve been here 15 years,” Thacker said. “This is one of our biggest accomplishments. I’m very proud of these students. They work hard and they’re always a joy to be around. We’ll sure miss them, but we’ll can still see them at ETSU.
“We hope to have more opportunities like this for other students in the years to come. They have a work-based learning program and we do job skills here at school and life skills that help them prepare for these things,” Thacker said.
“This program has been at ETSU since 2019,” said Linkous. “This is the first year of our transition school to work program, which is kind of what I oversee for the county. With the teachers at Volunteer, we’ve just had a big push to get the students out of the community following high school.
“Transition school to work is a program to help students get their pre-employment classes approved, college or after they graduate high school. We focus on job readiness,” Linkous said.
“They do a lot of different activities. They also do work-based learning for that program. Currently with COVID, we have not been able to do as much, but in the past they’ve been able to have their coffee cart,” she said.
“And hopefully next year we hope to be able to go out in the community to do some work-based learning. The coffee cart is for in-school, work-based learning. Hopefully in the future, we hope to have job placements outside of the school area,” Linkous said, describing the age range of students in the program.
“Students here at Volunteer are going to be from their freshman year, and some students can go until they’re 22. The ETSU Access program, those students are going to be anywhere from 18 to 28,” she said.
Byerley and Barrett, surrounded by friends and family, signed letters of intent and received certificates officially welcoming them to ETSU.
“Access ETSU, as many of you know, is pretty new to the State of Tennessee and to this region,” said Dawn Rowe, Program Coordinator for Access ETSU. “We are scaling up. We are moving from two students next year to having 14 students next year on campus.
“These two are going to join our team and we are super-excited to have them on campus. We would like to present you today with two certificates welcoming you to our campus. We’d also like you to sign over and commit to ETSU because we do know that there are five other programs in the State of Tennessee that you could have selected and you chose ETSU,” she said.
“We’re so proud of you and excited about your accomplishments and we can’t wait to see you on campus,” Rowe said to Byerley and Barrett.
“I feel good,” Barrett said afterward. “I like the Buccaneers. I like Tennessee and I’m a big fan of the Buccaneers. I’m going to be studying at ETSU because I like the Buccaneers.”
Barrett said he has been enjoying the program.
“It’s pretty good. I’m learning about jobs, interviews and careers,” Clint said, adding that he had “big goals.”
Nicole, between hugs from her many friends and family on hand, said she was excited about signing to go to ETSU.
“I’m happy,” she said. “I love it.”
Both Byerley and Barrett were members of Volunteer’s Unified Sports program.
“I played softball here,” Nicole said. “I like to spend time with my coach and my team.”
Byerley said her best buddy on the team is Aliyah Crawley.
First-year Volunteer Athletic Director Jeremy Bailey said both students had welcomed him to the school as the new AD.
“Today is really a monumental day for Volunteer with it being the Unified Sports representative for us on the athletic side of things,” Bailey said. “Clint and Nicole both have been a part of the program for four years.
“Clint was the Unified Sports Athlete of the Year. He’s a very humble kid. He’s smiling. He’s out there happy all the time. He’s a great representative of Volunteer High School. Nicole, you can see the joy and the love she has for her teammates. They have just embraced her. She just adds that element of happiness to the program wherever she’s at,” Bailey said.
“Nicole is a member of the Volunteer softball team and Clint is a four-year member of the Unified Sports program and most recently was named the Unified Sports Athlete of the Year. Just in my short time here at Volunteer, I know that ETSU is getting two students that are committed, are loyal, and they’ll love their new university just as much as they have loved Volunteer High School,” Bailey said.