Walters State’s Division of Workforce Training will offer summer welding camps for middle and high school students.
Camps will be held at the Walters State Workforce Training Building in Greeneville.
Dates are as follows:
•June 12-June 14 (Middle School)
•June 19-21 (High school)
•July 10-12 (High School)
The camps will focus on MiG/stick Welding, one of the most popular welding processes. This process is easily learned and highly productive.
Camps will use a hands-on approach with an emphasis on safety. Basic concepts of welding will be explained with industry standard methods of set-up, selection of joints and weld positions.
Students will also be introduced to standard shop practices.
Camps meet from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. each day with an hour break for lunch.
The cost is $299. For more information, contact May Moore at 423-585-2676.
