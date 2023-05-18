Students from across Hawkins County convened in Rogersville Tuesday morning where they were given the rare opportunity to eat their math homework.
On Tuesday the Hawkins County Schools Bus Garage meeting room played host to the 2nd Annual Innovation STEM Challenge.
STEM academic coach Brittney Rhoton described it as a large-scale project-based learning opportunity. Last year students utilized the science curriculum to create presentations about invasive species in nature.
This year the subject was math, and how that can be incorporated into a bakery.
“We’re taking standards that kids are learning in the classroom, and we’re applying it to a real world concept,” Rhoton told the Review. “We looked at all of the math that is involved with running a small business — in this case a bakery — and we provided students with companion documents, depending on their grade. They were doing grade appropriate math, as well as designing a logo and a presentation around a business pitch for the bakery.”
Among the participants were 11 teams from 3rd and 4th grade; 17 teams from 5th and 6th grade; 20 teams that are 7th and 8th grade; and one high school culinary group.
“We’re excited about that because we didn’t have any middle schools compete last year, and now we’re up to 20 teams in just 7th and 8th grade,” Rhoton said.
‘Looking for innovation’
Each team had 10 minutes to make its business pitch. The audience consisted of classmates, competitors, parents, and judges who were scoring students on a few key criteria.
Judges are looking for innovation, presentation, and their math must be correct on their menus/price-guides.
“We want to make sure first and foremost that the kids understand the math,” Rhoton said. “We gave them different items they could choose for their bakery, and the prices they were giving had to be based on the equations they were given. We’re looking to make sure their answers are correct.”
Rhoton added, “We’re looking for how they communicate. Soft skills. Presentation skills. Also the collaboration. Are all team members participating? Did they work well together? We’re looking for creativity. The way they are creating their menu. The way they created their logo, and their presentation.”
The Division Winners
The 3rd and 4th grade division winner was ¾ Smart Cookies Bakery Shop from Carter’s Valley Elementary. The students included Gavin Hensley, Brooks Wolfe, and Sydney Tipton. Their teacher is Jennifer Warren.
The 5th and 6th Grade Division winner was Hunny Bunny Treats from Church Hill Intermediate. Students included Kayleigh Coleman, Abby Ragle, Kyle Capson, Austin Wall, and Kendrick Releford. Their teachers are Carla Roberts and Sarah Jeter.
The 7th and 8th grade winner was Sweets for the Soul from Bulls Gap School. Students are Grant Johnson and Hendrix Glosch. Their teachers are Kristy Riley and Jan Moore.
The high school entry was “Enchanted Treats Bakery” from the Cherokee High School Culinary Department. Students include Macy Hixson, Aidan Greer, Nevaeh Greene, and Jaida Richards. Not Pictured: Amy Henry. Their teacher is Chef Whitney Swinney.
‘This is very good homework’
Several sponsors participated in the event including the ETSU Center of Excellence in STEM Education which provided T-shirts to the winners, as well paying for all the cookies, cakes, pies, and brownies used by competitors in their presentations.
The Rogersville Walmart sponsored “swag bags” full of prizes for contestants as well as gift certificates donated by Sonic. Hawkins County Food Services provided lunch for contestants and teachers.
Whether or not they were hungry at lunch time was another question. A favorite activity for contestants after completing their presentations was to step outside and “eat their homework”.
“This is very good homework,” several students told the Review.