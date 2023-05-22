Based on raw score data approximately 32.3% of Hawkins County third graders scored high enough on their April TCAP English/Language Arts test to earn automatic promotion to the 4th grade.
A state law that went into effect this school year requires third graders to score at either "Met" or "Exceeded" expectations” on the 2023 TCAP test.
Student who failed to score high enough will still have opportunities to earn promotion either through retesting and/or summer school or tutoring.
Based on raw score data received from the state Friday evening, approximately 32.3% of current third grade students in Hawkins County Schools scored “Met or Exceeded Expectations” on the recent TCAP.
"While the total number hitting proficient - Meets or Exceeds grade level standards as measured on the TCAP - still needs to grow, I am proud of our students and teachers," said Director of Schools Matt Hixson. "An overwhelming majority of our third grade students grew this year and are solidly in the top three categories as measured on the TCAP."
Hixson noted that third grade teachers were able to move a majority of students into the top three categories, with nearly 42% scoring in the "Approaching" expectations grade level category.
These students qualify for promotion with one of the following pathways:
1. A defined gain on the retest.
2. 90% or better attendance at one of Hawkins County Schools' summer learning camps.
3. Attendance in tutoring at the 4th grade level (offered in Hawkins County during the school day), or via parent appeal.
"Hawkins County Schools will continue to assist and support our students and families through this process," Hixson said. "Schools are notifying parents today, Monday, May 22, to inform them of the results and remind them of our retest Tuesday, May 23, for those who scored in the “approaching grade level” or “below grade level” categories."
Statewide results
On Monday the Tennessee Department of Education released statewide average scores that show historic gains in third grade reading after the launch of a new, comprehensive K-3 literacy strategy for Tennessee public schools. The department also shared multiple pathways to support student promotion to fourth grade.
“The ability to read at grade level determines a student’s success in the classroom and beyond, and we’re encouraged that our strategic literacy investments have already resulted in historic gains across the state,” said Governor Bill Lee. “As we continue our work to deliver strong reading skills to benefit every student, we’re committed to giving families multiple pathways that will support student promotion and achievement.”
On the spring 2023 Tennessee Comprehensive Academic Program (TCAP), third grade students showed significant improvement in English Language Arts (ELA), including:
1. The largest increase in a single year of third graders whose ELA scores met or exceeded expectations since Tennessee updated its ELA academic standards in 2017.
2. Forty percent of third grade students scored proficient in ELA, a 4.3 percentage point increase from the previous year.
3. The largest percentage of third grade students scoring in the top performance category in over a decade, with overall proficiency growing by almost eight percentage points from 2021 decreases impacted by the pandemic.
"Students, teachers, districts, and families have worked incredibly hard to improve reading proficiency in Tennessee and their efforts should be celebrated,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. "The significant gains that we see on the 3rd grade ELA TCAP reflect the success that schools across the state are seeing under Reading 360 and other literacy efforts and will change the lives of thousands of students. While we still have a long way to go before we reach the goals laid out in legislation, I appreciate the ongoing efforts of Tennessee schools as they implement summer and tutoring programs to provide students not yet on grade level with the supports they need to thrive."
Reading is the foundation to all learning, and third grade is a critical milestone for every student.
Before the pandemic, only one-third of third graders in Tennessee had met expectations on the TCAP in English Language Arts (ELA), the best standardized proxy for reading achievement. The department’s Reading 360 initiative as well as other supports have created a comprehensive approach to ensure Tennessee can boost reading skills in kindergarten through third grade students who can read on grade level.
In reviewing third grade ELA proficiency since 2017, statewide TCAP data shows the positive impact of enhanced ELA academic standards that went into effect in 2017, the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related school closures, and the post-pandemic rebound achieving the state’s highest ever rates of third grade ELA proficiency.
Solutions to Boost Literacy
Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly convened a special legislative session in January 2021 to pass meaningful legislation to mitigate learning loss and strengthen Tennessee’s K-3 literacy strategy, including the Tennessee Literacy Success Act and the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act.
Beginning this summer, students who will benefit from additional learning supports may qualify for a summer learning camp opportunity and participation requirements for promotion to fourth grade. In the coming weeks, districts and schools will work with families to determine the best pathway for their student.
This year, Gov. Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly passed legislation to extend summer learning camps and expand the eligibility age to rising kindergarten through 9th grade. Beginning this summer, students who will benefit from additional learning supports may qualify for a summer learning camp opportunity and participation requirements for promotion to fourth grade. In the coming weeks, districts and schools will work with families to determine the best pathway for their student.
"With today’s release, the increase to 40% of third graders being proficient in ELA is an exciting indicator that as a state we are moving in the right direction,” said Senate Education Chairman Jon Lundberg. “However, we know we have more, hard work ahead to keep building upon this growth and accelerating student achievement.”
Multiple Pathways
On Friday, individual ELA scores for third graders were shared with Tennessee school districts, which are responsible for communicating with families about their student’s score and pathways to fourth grade promotion, including the TCAP retake opportunity, free summer camp and/or tutoring in the upcoming school year.
Third grade students who scored “below” or “approaching” are eligible and will be prioritized for these supports, although some students may meet certain exceptions outlined in the law.
Families can find critical timeline information posted on the department’s website and should coordinate with their student’s school to ensure they can make informed decisions about their student’s education.
For additional information about Tennessee’s third grade acceleration strategy, visit: