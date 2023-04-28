Last month the Long Island Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution announced that an essay written by Volunteer High School senior Eliza Smith won at the chapter level.
Smith’s essay titled “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It” was then submitted for consideration in the DAR state essay competition.
The following is Eliza Smith’s state championship winning DAR essay:
Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It
Focus Question: How will the essential actions of a good citizen (dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism) meet the challenges that America faces in this decade?
When a man of unrivaled brilliance and soaring ideals checked himself into a hotel with only a few compatriots and a radical vision for company, the world could have scarcely envisioned the masterpiece he and his fellow drafters would emerge with. That masterpiece was the product of the essential actions of a good citizen jointly utilized for the betterment of all mankind. We call it the Declaration of Independence.
What Thomas Jefferson’s brilliant mind accomplished in those cramped, sweltering quarters would effectively change the course of history and all because he dared to demonstrate dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. Today, this great nation once again calls upon her citizens to exemplify those tenets of citizenship, combatting timely challenges of political apathy, polarization, and fading historical appreciation through the essential actions of a good citizen. Although political conflict floods the public conscious, pervasive apathy spans the land.
Low voter turn-out and a lack of participation in local affairs speak to the danger of an apathetic populace. In meeting this challenge, a good citizen will embrace the essential action of dependability, routinely exercising the right to vote in every election and contributing to his/her community as a neighbor in whom others can depend. Just as Jefferson sacrificed his own time to dependably complete the document he set out to draft, citizens must make sacrifices and reframe priorities to oppose the challenge of apathy.
Similarly, a good citizen must answer the call to serve. Americans throughout history have responded to the bugle of service on battlefields from Yorktown to Okinawa, in town halls from sea to shining sea, and most recently, on the frontlines of a worldwide pandemic. Good citizens are driven to serve in a variety of capacities from the Armed Forces to the classroom, faithfully discharging the duties of a servant leader to combat such challenges as foreign aggression and educational obstacles.
A third essential action, leadership, finds its greatest fulfillment when coupled with the fourth essential action of patriotism. Jefferson’s leadership is immortalized through a far-reaching legacy of Americans united in leading movements for the protection of civil rights and the fulfillment of the principles established at America’s conception.
Today, the nation is in need of leaders willing to tackle the polarization that divides our citizenry. Leaders must also patriotically pass on the American story. Our history is not perfect, but, in its imperfections, it speaks to the hope of a brighter tomorrow. Good citizens such as the servant-hearted Daughters of the American Revolution reflect on our past as a means of preserving our future.
All Americans, regardless of race, creed, or region share a common American heritage and the sacred responsibility of preserving it. United as the legacy of visionaries from Jefferson to Sojourner Truth, there is no challenge our nation cannot face when dedicated to the essential actions of a good citizen.
When confronted with the threats of this decade from apathy to polarization, the citizens of this democratic triumph must exhibit dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism as we have since the very beginning. The beautiful tapestry of our land and her people is our heritage, as is our founders’ legacy of citizenship. In following their lead, there is no challenge we cannot face, courageously preserving our home and history for all posterity.
Eliza Smith will soon graduate from Volunteer and begin her next chapter at ETSU as a member of the Roan Scholars Class of 2027.
Throughout high school, she has participated in a range of extracurriculars including the swim and cross country teams and drama department. She serves in leadership positions on the Y.E.L.L. Mayor’s Youth Council and through clubs at Volunteer including First Priority, Beta Club, Key Club, and Student Government. An avid writer, Smith self-published her middle grade novel The Prison Quest in August of 2022 and has received writing and speaking awards on local, state, and national levels.