The Surgoinsville BMA voted 6-0 Monday to accept the Work-Based Learning (WBL) program that allows high school students the opportunity to work for City Hall.
Alderman Randy Collier will oversee the program.
WBL is a program backed by the Tennessee Department of Education that offers paid work experience and internships for high school juniors and seniors to.
The webpage explains that WBL’s main goal is to “reinforce the value of work as well as critical employability skills Tennessee employers want most.”
“Projects like (WBL) would be something that would benefit the town and would provide work-based learning experiences for students,” said City Attorney Joe May.
‘Good for them and good for us’
The Tennessee Department of Education further explains that companies who participate in WBL, “can save time and money by investing in local talent and identifying and recruiting future employees.”
Though jobs that could be potentially hazardous are off limits to students, May explained that City Hall had areas where help could be utilized, such as a recodification project undertaken but never completed.
“It would require some basic organizational skills, perhaps minor accounting,” May said.
Alderman Bobby Jarnagin and Mayor Merrell Graham agreed that there are jobs the city needs done, but employees are busy focusing on the upcoming budget and road repairs.
“There are jobs out there that deal with office management, basic organizational skills, and those sorts of things,” May added.
Graham also explained that the city had enlisted the help of college and high school students before to aid with festivals at Riverside Park. He also mentioned that WBL or other student-based work programs could offer college credit for students.
“It’s good for them and good for us,” Graham stated.
‘We will definitely participate’
The BMA voted to participate in WBL, under Alderman Warren Bishop’s motion and Alderman Kaley Mierek’s second.
Alderman Randall Collier was voted to be in charge of the program for the city, given his experience with being a former school board member anc board chairman.
Students would most likely not begin interning at City Hall until the next school year.
“If it would help the town and the students, I agree. We will definitely participate in that,” Graham said.
Planning advise hire
In other business Monday May informed the BMA that it will have to look over its contract with First Tennessee Development District and ensure that it is renewed for the upcoming fiscal year.
May said he was in contact with a person who was interested in joining the city as a permanent planning advisor.
Interim-City Recorder, Larry Rey stated that a contract had been sent, but he was awaiting word on whether it was received or not.
May explained that rescinding the FTDD contract would not be a problem if Surgoinsville already had one and further advised for the board to look into whether the contract was accepted or not.
Rey also stated that the city was able to hire someone as the budget allocated $10,000 for someone to work with First Tennessee Development District.
The BMA agreed to vote on hiring the permanent advisor in June as the city wishes to have a consistent voice that can build off of previous months’ meetings in Surgoinsville’s planned development projects.
“I don’t have a problem with First Tennessee Development District. The problem I have is that every time I come in here, it’s a different person,” Jarnagin said.
Road repair
The BMA stated that it was accepting bids for road repairs, particularly on Zion Hill Rd, and informed Public Works Director Bobby Hickman to hold off on buying a tractor.
Alderman Jarnagin said, “We’re going to (buy the tractor), we’re just not going to do it yet.” He explained that things needed further examination in the budget for how much the road repair contract was going to cost before buying the tractor.
The BMA stated that bids would be voted on during the June BMA meeting and that the tractor would be purchased after everything had been finalized.
THDA Housing Grant
The Board additionally voted unanimously to authorize the mayor to apply for the Tennessee Housing Development Agency’s Housing Grant
Building Inspector, Vince Pishner explained that the grant would award the town $250,000 for housing repairs for low-income, disabled, or elderly citizens. No matching funds are required.
Though Joe May advised the use of a grant administrator to aid in applying, Rey reminded the board that applications were due Friday, May 12, and took multiple sessions to complete.
Graham said that the city would get the application done to be able to help citizens in need with house repairs.