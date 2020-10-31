Rep. Phil Roe, M.D. (R-Tenn.) released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development announced it will award grants and loans totaling $3,536,900 to Northeast Tennessee through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program:
“Over the last four years, the Trump administration has made it a priority to invest in rural communities - giving them the much-needed support to improve education, infrastructure, healthcare, and other major factors of economic development and overall safety. Thanks to these grants, the Holston Utility District will be able to replace meters, build new waterlines and improve water pressure; and Bulls Gap will be able to update the town’s sewer system. Improvements like these improve health and safety for our community. These improvements literally lay the foundation for future community development. This is great news for Northeast Tennessee, and I’m pleased to see these important investments in our region.”
The individual grants and loans are as follows:
• Holston Utility District
◦ Loans: $2,396,000
◦ Grants: $787,900
◦ USDA Project Description: “This Rural Development investment will be used to construct a 20,660 linear feet of 10-inch and smaller water line and associated appurtenances, one new pump station, one 130,000-gallon water storage tank, two pressure reducing valves and vaults, one pressure reducing/sustaining valve and vault, and system wide telemetry. In addition, improvements will include the upgrade of one water pump station, replacement of all customer service meters, and replacement of approximately 9,850 linear feet of 6-inch and smaller waterline.”
• Town of Bulls Gap
◦ Loans: $353,000
◦ USDA Project Description: “This Rural Development investment will be used to connect 40 new sewer users in the town of Bulls Gap, Tenn. The town's wastewater is collected and conveyed through a combination of pressure and gravity sewers that discharge to a central lift station. The majority of the town's sewer collection system is outdated and in need of being updated. A grinder pump station would be installed at each home, and grinder pump effluent would tie into a force main collection system. This would require installation of approximately 7,800-LF of four-inch and smaller force main sewer, 40 grinder pump stations at homes, and a lift station.”