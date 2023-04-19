As part of comprehensive measures to strengthen security at schools across Tennessee, the Senate approved enhanced school safety legislation to improve safety standards and protocols at public and private schools.
Senate Bill 274 is sponsored by Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) and Education Chairman Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) and requires every public and private school to keep doors locked at all times while students are present and develop annual safety plans that must include a newly required incident command drill for school leaders and law enforcement to prepare for various emergencies.
It authorizes local law enforcement to take corrective action against schools that fail to lock their doors.
The legislation also creates new hardware security requirements for newly-built and remodeled schools. Any new schools built will have to:
• Install classroom door locks that lock from the inside
• Have security vestibules for visitor entry
• Install a clear bullet-resistant or entry-resistant film on the glass panel of any exterior entry or basement-level window to prevent individuals from entering who are not allowed.
• Have camera systems to continuously monitor each entrance hallway and communal area
“This legislation was proposed months ago and has been continuously worked on throughout the session,” said Lundberg. “It is the result of input from every committee and an unwavering commitment to do all we can to prevent future tragedies like the one at Covenant School. The important safety measures outlined in the bill will go a long way to ensuring our schools are secure.”
Other pending school legislation
Removing violent students from classroom - In the event that a student is involved in an act of violence, whether school related or not, the student is placed in alternative school. Senate Bill 1069, sponsored by Senator Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald), grants directors of schools discretion to prevent further violence. If a director of a school believes placing a student in an on-campus alternative school will endanger other students or staff, the bill allows them to instead place the student in a virtual alternative school. The bill passed the Senate and will be considered by the House next week.
Addressing the teacher shortage – The Senate passed three bills this week to alleviate the shortage of teachers at schools throughout Tennessee.
Legislation sponsored by Senator Dawn White (R-Murfreesboro), Senate Bill 1221, would grant a temporary teacher license to student teachers in certain circumstances. The bill would allow student teachers to be eligible for a one-year teacher license if they complete all required coursework and are supervised by another educator. Student teachers would only be eligible for the temporary license after the school district tried and was unable to fill the position.
Senate Bill 967, sponsored by Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville), seeks to expand access to Career Technical Education (CTE) courses across Tennessee. It will allow an education agency to hire a person with an active industry license or credential to provide instruction to students but only if the instruction is supervised by a licensed teacher. The licensed teacher would be the teacher of record for the course and the credentialed individual is subject to a background check.
Another bill sponsored by Senator Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald), Senate Bill 1070, will address the shortage of Physical Education teachers in elementary schools. The director of schools can request an endorsement exemption from the Commissioner of Schools that will allow a licensed teacher in another subject to teach Physical Education to students. The waiver will only be valid until June 30 after the school asked for it, and schools must demonstrate that they were unable to fill the role with a qualified teacher.
Expanding teacher training schools - Currently, state universities are permitted to contract with school districts to establish training schools for grades pre-K through 12 to provide practice teaching experience for teachers in training. Senate Bill 1231, sponsored by Senator Dawn White (R-Murfreesboro) allows private universities accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to also contract with school districts for the same purpose. The bill passed the Senate Floor this week and is moving through House committees.
Updating the Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022 - Last year, the General Assembly passed the Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022, which increased transparency and oversight of instructional materials and literature used in public schools. If a school finds a material is not age-appropriate based on student, parent or employee feedback, then the school can remove the book by appealing to the local school board or charter school governing body.
Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville) is sponsoring Senate Bill 966, which adds an additional step to the process of evaluating materials in school libraries. The bill requires complaints to first go to the local school district for resolution prior to going to the local board of education for review. The bill passed the Senate floor this week and is moving through the House of Representatives.
Raising awareness of the Individualized Education Account program - Sponsored by Senator Dawn White (R-Murfreesboro), Senate Bill 1208 requires the Department of Education to create a process to notify parents of all children eligible to participate in the Individualized Education Account (IEA) program as opposed to only lower income families. The IEA program is a school choice program for eligible students with disabilities. It gives parents and students access to public education funds to use on certain types of approved educational expenses that best meet their own unique needs. The bill passed the Senate this week and goes to the governor’s desk.