KNOXVILLE -- Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law (LMU Law) Vice President and Dean Matt Lyon has announced Philip Gibson, of Mooresburg, Tennessee (37811), earned Dean's List recognition for the fall 2020 semester at the Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law (LMU Law). Gibson was one of 98 LMU Law students honored for achieving a grade point average of 3.25 or above while carrying at least a nine-credit-hour course load.
The Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law is located in Knoxville's Historic Old City Hall Building. LMU Law is an integral part of LMU's values-based learning community, and is dedicated to preparing the next generation of lawyers to provide sound legal service in the often underserved region of Appalachia and beyond.