The following students made the Honor Roll at Surgoinsville Elementary School for the second 9 weeks.
Carlieigh Barragan, Bently Blanton, Hunter Henard, Tommy Henning, Luke Sims, Bryson Fields, Easton Pavlock, Saylor Amyx, Leo Corbin, Shelby Davis, Phin Hill, Abigail Overbay, Braxton Ray, Tristan Shively, and Addi Woods.
Clayton Berry, Ally Dingus, Elijah Elliot, Brooklynn Hurd, Joseph Lane, Jaylen Worley, Bailey Horton, Mazie Case, Colton Culbertson, Lolita Greene, Hayden Manis, Avary May, Channing Morrison, Laylah Smith, Ethan Taylor, Rylee Thacker, Chase Winegar, Zaylie Allen, Aliya Christian, Korra Cowan, Jackson McPeek, Dallas Morgan, and Rylynn Reeves.
Weston Horton, Sadie Rodriquez, Aubree Scalf, Easton Snyder, Jackson Coakley, Gavin JJ Goforth, Allie Goodman, Jase Jones, Ilanna McAmis, Collin Murphy, Charlotte Baker, Avery Carr, Liam Davidson, Chase Hagen, Daniel Wilmoth, Dalton Collier, Riley Collis, and D.J. Price.
Maddox Bacino, Makira Hardin, Jaxson Hoffman, Eli Long, Neveah Moore, G. T. Price, Bella Suthers, Elijah Livesay, Shelby Livesay, Madison Looney, Bentley Laster, Andy Miller, Channing Taylor, Kylie Albanese, Madison Gadbawese, Jackson Jenkins, Shealyn Mitchell, Raelynn Moore, Ryan Price, Melany Sosa, Aubree White, David Ice, Rilee Davidson, Hunter Duncan, Roxanna Fobber, Gracie Gillenwater, Lily-Stone Guridi, Draven Luster, Brooklyn Mallory, Malcom Matlock, Izsy Smith, Jayleigh Steffey, and Shane Poole.
