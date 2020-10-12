Walters State Community College will host Scholarship Saturday from
10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Oct. 17. This event will be in the R. Jack Fishman Library on the Morristown Campus.
Prospective students can complete applications for admission, Walters State scholarships and Tennessee Promise with assistance from college staff members. All applications are free and students do not need to bring any paperwork.
Tennessee Promise is a last-dollar scholarship that allows many high school graduates to attend a community college tuition-free for two years.
Scholarship Saturday will follow the college’s Covid-19 guidelines, with social distanced counselors and participants.
For more information, contact Walters State’s admissions department at admissions@ws.edu.