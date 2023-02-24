Screen Shot 2023-02-22 at 7.00.04 PM.png

A conceptual drawing of Clinch’s CTE addition, which will extend about 30 feet from the end of the high school wing’s hallway. Currently estimated around $1 million, the addition is expected to be about 3,000 square feet, with 2,500 of that being shop space.

 courtesy of Brandon Williams

I’ve been talking about this for about a year now, but I’m happy to report that the Innovative Schools Model (ISM) grant for Hawkins County Schools was approved as of Feb. 7.

