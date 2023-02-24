I’ve been talking about this for about a year now, but I’m happy to report that the Innovative Schools Model (ISM) grant for Hawkins County Schools was approved as of Feb. 7.
That means we are about to get started with an aggressive plan to expand CTE (Career and Technical Education) in our high schools and and extend programs into our middle schools.
For our high schools the ISM plan will bring expanded offerings in CTE. At Cherokee, a Welding program. At Volunteer, a Machine Tool program. But what I want to talk with you about today is what the ISM will bring to Clinch.
Clinch is a unique school
It is the smallest K-12 school in Tennessee. It is in a remote location in comparison to the other schools in the county. Currently, Clinch has 2 CTE programs (Engineering and Teaching as a Profession).
To date it has not been possible to offer programs such as Welding at Clinch because class sizes are so small it would be nearly impossible to justify employing a Welding instructor to teach one or two classes with 4-6 students in them.
However, the ISM grant, along with the investment the BOE and County Commission have committed to CTE expansion, is going to help us change this.
Clinch, like the other middle schools, will pick up CTE Career Exploration classes in grades 6-8. Clinch will also pick up 3 new CTE programs in the high school (welding, machine tool, and industrial maintenance).
Thanks to the funding from ISM, and the $4M the BOE and County Commission has committed, we can finally implement a significant CTE expansion at Clinch.
Currently, we are working with an architect to design and build a shop addition to Clinch, which will house the equipment needed for these new programs. The construction for this project would not be possible if it weren’t for the BOE and County Commission, so thank you to both of those groups for this investment.
To date we have worked with the architect (Thompson and Litton) to determine the location on campus for the addition, and we are In the beginning stages of engineering.
Clinch’s CTE addition will extend about 30 feet from the end of the high school wing’s hallway. Currently estimated around $1 million, the addition is expected to be about 3,000 square feet, with 2,500 of that being shop space.
Breaking ground this fall
Over the next few weeks the architect and his team will work with our team to determine the specific requirements for the shop addition such as how much electrical capacity is needed, where we will need access to electric or water, what kind of ventilation requirements need to be met, all the way down to what color paint will be on the walls and which light fixtures will be used.
Once that is complete, hopefully within the next 6 weeks or so, the project will be sent out for bid. We hope to have the bid sent out and ready to open by the first of April or so.
Once that happens the BOE will need to consider the bids and ultimately select the contractor for the project. There is some more down time figured in for hammering out final contracts, holding preconstruction meetings, and etc.
Realistically, we hope to break ground on the addition sometime next fall, likely in August or September.
Its too soon to know how long construction will take, but we hope to have the shop in operation before the end of next school year or shortly thereafter.