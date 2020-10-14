Myers Pumpkin Patch will host Walters State Night on Thursday, Oct. 22 from 4-9 p.m. Join alumni, students, faculty and staff in safely celebrating fall.
Advance tickets are $10 and are good for one of four nights: Oct. 22 through Oct. 25. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Jonathan Nash, assistant director of alumni affairs, at 423.585.6976. Advanced tickets may be purchased through Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Tickets at the gate will be $15 and include a corn maze, a hayride and a hot dog dinner. A portion of ticket prices will fund Walters State Foundation scholarships.
“If you are like me and love the fall season, you will love the atmosphere at Myers Pumpkin Patch. They have an amazing selection of pumpkins and gourdes of all shapes, sizes and colors to choose from. Along with the hayride and three corn mazes, there is something for everyone to enjoy at the farm,” Nash said.
“Thank you to the Myers family for their many years of support to Walters State. Their generosity continues to make a difference in the lives of many of our students. We hope current students, alumni, and community members will join us for this event.”
Eldon and Vera Ann Myers, who first created the Pumpkin Patch as an educational field trip, have long supported Walters State by hosting agricultural students for lab sessions. Son Ethan is an alumnus.
“I think we should help any student who really wants to get an education,” she said.
New activities are added every year, but Myers said the 24-acre corn maze with three levels of difficulty remains the most popular event.
Tickets may be picked up at any campus, but arrangements must be first be made with Nash in accordance with the college’s COVID-19 policy.