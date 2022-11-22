Accelerating Tennessee

Accelerating Tennessee ensures that teachers have the resources and coaching to deliver strong lessons, districts can effectively design instructional programming that supports learning for all students, and families and communities can engage to support student success. There is a link to the report in th eonline version of this article at www.therogersviellreview.com.

The Tennessee Department of Education released the 2020-2022 Accelerating Tennessee Report last week, highlighting how Tennessee continues to increase opportunities for students across the state.

