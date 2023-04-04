IMG_7985.jpeg

The Brighter Horizons Youth Center staff. Front L-R: feeding assistant Jennifer Rich and director Shari Mefford. Standing L-R: YMCA COO Tianna Storey, director of executive administration Ellie Southern, after school counselor Jennifer Nande, after school counselor Rhonda Fetzko, and after school counselor Amanda Steele.

 Jeff Bobo

The public is encouraged to attend upcoming Impact Luncheon at the Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville.

