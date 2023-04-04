The Brighter Horizons Youth Center staff. Front L-R: feeding assistant Jennifer Rich and director Shari Mefford. Standing L-R: YMCA COO Tianna Storey, director of executive administration Ellie Southern, after school counselor Jennifer Nande, after school counselor Rhonda Fetzko, and after school counselor Amanda Steele.
The public is encouraged to attend upcoming Impact Luncheon at the Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville.
In addition to a delicious spaghetti lunch, BHYC staff will provide tours of the newly renovated building at 1604 E. Main Street. and information about the impact they are having on the community in the areas of childcare, food insecurity, academic enrichment, and social-emotional support.
The luncheon will be held on Monday, April 24 with sittings, either at 11:30 a.m. or 1 .pm. You may purchase tickets to the luncheon by calling 423-500-4891 weekdays between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Brighter Horizons director Shari Mefford said she and her staff look forward to seeing you at one of our luncheons, “and discussing how we can partner together to make even more Brighter Horizons for the children and families of Rogersville and Hawkins County.”
If you are unable to attend the luncheon but would still like to tour the facility, learn more about our program, or discuss how you might contribute to their work, please contact Mefford via email at smefford@ymcakpt.org or by calling 423-500-4891.