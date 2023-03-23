Hawkins 4-H horse kids

L-R Front Row: Clara Allen, Sophia Fugate, Jurnee Dyer. L-R Back Row: Kole Bowling, Madison Christian, Olivia Hixon, Chevy Webb, Caden Presley, Addison Fugate, Rebekah Snyder, Andrew Snyder, and Shelbi Costello.

 Jennifer Lawson

Hawkins County 4-H members demonstrated good horse sense recently, placing high enough in regional Horse Bowl and Hippology competitions in Knoxville to move on to the state competition.

