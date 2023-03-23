Hawkins County 4-H members demonstrated good horse sense recently, placing high enough in regional Horse Bowl and Hippology competitions in Knoxville to move on to the state competition.
The Hawkins County 4-H Horse Club has been actively meeting this school year. These 4-H members have been studying different breeds of horses, body structure, nutrition, feeds, and much more.
Some of the horse club members participated in the Regional Horse Bowl and Hippology Contest in Knoxville. Hawkins County had a team in each age division in both Horse Bowl and Hippology.
The Senior High Team of Madison Christian, Chevy Webb, Caden Presley, and Kole Bowling participated in both contests. They placed 6th in horse bowl while they placed 4th in hippology.
Chevy Webb earned a top 10 individual placing in the hippology contest. The fourth place finish qualified them to participate in the State Hippology Contest in February, where they represented Hawkins County very well.
The Junior High Horse Bowl team consisted of: Addison Fugate, Olivia Hixon, Shelbi Costello, and Andrew Snyder. This team was one of 12 different teams that competed.
The Junior High Horse Hippology team was composed of: Addison Fugate, Olivia Hixon, Rebekah Snyder, and Shelbi Costello.
This team competed against 13 other teams from 10 different counties. Addison placed in the top 20 individually while Olivia Hixon was the 6th place individual. The Junior Division team consisted of Jurnee Dyer, Claira Allen, and Sophia Fugate. These 3 girls competed in both horse bowl and hippology contest.
They placed fifth in both contests and were able to participate in the State Contest in horse bowl and hippology.
