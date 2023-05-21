The following Hawkins County students graduated from Carson-Newman University at the conclusion of the Spring Semester.
Church Hill
Zachary Taylor, Associate of Science, General Studies
Morgan Webb, Bachelor of Arts, Biology
Rogersville
Abigail Carmack, Bachelor of Arts, History
Loralee Price, Doctorate of Education, Educational Leadership
Brittney Rhoton, Doctorate of Education, Educational Leadership
Misty Williams, Doctorate of Education, Educational Leadership
The following Carson-Newman University student(s) made Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. The University awards Dean’s List honors to students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours.
Church Hill: Kayla Cox, Hannah Price, and Kaylee Vaughan.
Rogersville: Brandy Lawson and Courtney LeRoy.
University of the Cumberlands
Leah Murray of Church Hill recently graduated from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.
More than 2,100 graduates celebrated the completion of their undergraduate or graduate degrees from Cumberlands this spring.
“Graduates, today marks a significant milestone in your lives,” said Dr. Larry L. Cockrum, university president. “You have persevered through years of hard work and dedication and now stand here, ready to take on the world. I am honored to congratulate each and every one of you on your outstanding achievements.”
SNHU President’s List
Jodi Kasprzyk of Rogersville (37857) has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2023 President’s List. The winter terms run from January to May.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List.
SNHU Dean’s List
Ashley Cline of Church Hill has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2023 Dean’s List. The winter terms run from January to May.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List.