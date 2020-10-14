JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University will host its 11th Annual Health Professions Recruitment Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET.
Registration is now open for the free event, which will be held for the first time in a virtual format on Zoom due to COVID-19 precautions.
Each fall, the ETSU Medical Professions Advisement (MPA) team invites representatives from professional schools and graduate programs from across the region and abroad to talk with students about opportunities in health professions such as medicine, nursing, pharmacy, physical therapy, optometry, veterinary medicine, clinical psychology, public health, audiology, dentistry and others.
Undergraduate, graduate and post-baccalaureate students who are interested in these types of careers are invited to attend. This virtual event will allow attendees to hear directly from admissions officials and recruitment representatives as they research professional schools and network as a budding health care professional.
“While we will miss having this event on campus, this year’s virtual format will broaden the possibilities for students,” said Caroline Baird, MPA academic counselor. “Students who might not have had the opportunity to attend in the past will be able to join us from wherever they live to meet with representatives from programs throughout the country.”
Admissions representatives from ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine, Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, College of Nursing, College of Public Health, and College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences will be joined by representatives from institutions such as Wake Forest University, University of North Carolina, University of Kentucky, University of Tennessee and Mercer University. Approximately 100 professional schools and programs are expected to participate.
“Once students register, they receive a list of Zoom meeting links for the professional programs represented, and they can pop in and out to see as many programs as they wish,” Baird said. “They can go from room to room and ask questions about programs and application information. It will be a convenient and efficient way to connect with health professions programs that interest them.”
Registration is required at www.etsu.edu/cas/case/mpa. The registration deadline is Oct. 20. For more information, contact Caroline Baird at bairdc@etsu.edu.