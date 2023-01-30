Burem Missionary Baptist Church (BMBC) offered a bid of $56,000 for Keplar Elementary School.

On Thursday the Hawkins County BOE gave final approval to sell Keplar Elementary to Burem Missionary Baptist Church for $56,000. Among the church’s plans is to convert the property into a Christian school.

Burem Missionary Baptist Church (BMBC) offered a bid of $56,000 for Keplar Elementary School.

 Jeff Bobo

Hawkins County School leaders said last week they support a church’s long term plan to convert the former Keplar Elementary School into private Christian school.

Trending Recipe Videos