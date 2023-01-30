Hawkins County School leaders said last week they support a church’s long term plan to convert the former Keplar Elementary School into private Christian school.
Thursday evening the Board of Education gave final approval to the sale of Keplar to the Burem Missionary Baptist Church (BMBC) for $56,000 during a special called meeting.
BMBC hopes to convert Keplar into a community center and offer a variety of programs, but the long term goal is to establish a private Christian school.
A second sale of the former North Fork School property on Goshen Valley Road to the North Fork Baptist Church (NFBC) for $5,000 was also approved Thursday by the BOE.
NFBC is located next door to the former school property, which it has utilized in the past with BOE approval. The building would be used to house the church’s food pantry and “Care Center” where services are provided to the needy.
The a half-acre of property and “North Fork School” building are located on Goshen Valley Road about halfway between McPheeters Bend and the Burem Road intersection.
Not a charter school
The BOE had previously approved a resolution stating it wanted the buyers of the property to utilize the former schools to benefit their communities.
Board member Boyd McCure, who served on a committee that negotiated the sale of the properties to the churches, noted that the qualifications didn’t specifically mention using the property as a school.
Attorney Jim Point, who represented the BOE in the sales, had advised it was better to state what the BOE wanted the property to be used for, as opposed to prohibitions. If an undesired use was left out of the prohibitions it would open the door to a legal dispute.
One of the questions posed by the BOE was if the church would attempt to open a state approved charter school. BMPC officials told the BOE that it’s their intent to open a Christian school separate and apart from the state charter process.
Director of schools Matt Hixson noted that none of the potential uses for Keplar on the BMBC proposal is in opposition to the BOE’s intent for the property.
“I think school was brought up informally at one point with the board, in one discussion, but to my knowledge we couldn’t see where it was prohibited to be used as a school,” Hixson said. “(The church) wanted to be as inclusive in that list as possible. Anything and everything the church could possibly use it for from now until the day the cows come home is listed on that list. It doesn’t mean everything listed there is going to happen.”
Church officials noted that if the Lord opens the door at some point in the future for them to start a Christian school at Keplar, they don’t want to be in competition with the Board of Education.
‘We’re all in this together’
BMBC would start as PreK, and then advance up to second grade, and potentially up to fifth grade, but they don’t know how long that will take or far it will go.
Ultimately their students would feed back into the Hawkins County School System. “We’re all in this together,” one church representative told the BOE Thursday.
“One thing I’ve appreciated on this board is the recognition that parents ought to have a choice in the educational decisions of their students,” Hixson said. “I think that’s one thing this board wholeheartedly supports. If a PreK, K-2 or K-5 does blossom and unfold out there at the old Keplar site, there’s a unique opportunity, not to view it as competition, but to view it as coming together. They’re going to be able to approach education in a slightly different view than we can as a public school, but at some point those students are going to trickle in.”
Hixson added, “Students who have a foundation that they’re going to be provided at a school like that who trickle into our schools are going to benefit us, and it’s also going to benefit them.”
Both school sales were approved by the BOE by a vote of 5-0.
“Our goal as a board is to service that community, and you’re willing to service that community with something we believe in,” board chairman Chris Christian told the BMBC representatives.