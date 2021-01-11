The following Carson-Newman University student(s) made Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.
Mooresburg, TN
Brittney Drinnon
Lindsey Kiser
Rogersville, TN
Amanda Carroll
Kaylea Greene
Caden Hickman
Brandy Lawson
Holli Watkins
Noah Woolridge
The University awards Dean's List honors to students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours.
Additionally, the university announced that Kaylea Greene, of Rogersville received a degree of Bachelor of Science, Special Education. Mitchell Horton, of Sneedville received the degree of Master of Science in Counseling, Clinical Mental Health Counseling.
