Diploma in hand, it’s now the first day of the rest of your life. Some students may have the summer to prepare before heading into college or technical school while other new grads may be going straight into their new careers.
Here are some things you should have in order once the ink on your paper is dry.
Whether you’re off for more education or starting a new job — or both — you need to set up a budget before leaving the nest. Have your parents help; it’s likely they’ve been doing it for years. Don’t forget to set aside some for savings, too, in case of emergencies. And also make sure to define emergency. Late-night chicken nuggets is a no, ER visits are a yes.
You’ll need to set up a checking account and a savings account and, if you’re going right into the workforce, a retirement account, too. Make sure you understand what each of these accounts does and is for, and how much you’ll be putting there every paycheck.
Also understand how taxes work and how much will be taken out of each check.
Hopefully during your time in your parents house you’ve picked up some skills like laundry, cleaning and cooking. If not, now’s the time before you find yourself on your own. Before you get your first apartment or dorm room, make sure you understand the basics of living on your own, including how to clean your clothes, how to clean the bathroom and other life skills. Start prepping some basic recipes now so you can have a good handle on how to feed yourself once you’re out of the nest.
Some other skills you may want to learn basic car care — especially if you’re taking a vehicle with you — how your health insurance will work and how to do your banking.
As you transition from high school to whatever’s next, you’ll find that, suddenly, you’re the master of your own time. There are no bells to make sure you go where you’re needed next. Start practicing time management before you leave your parents’ watchful eyes. Make sure you leave plenty of time to get to class or to work, to get home, to make meals, to go grocery shopping. Also understand how your cash flow will work so that you can manage your money and your time effectively.
